A Dip Into The Husqvarna Archives With 1966 World Champ, Torsten Hallman
The Good Old Times Blog takes another look into the Husqvarna Motorcycles archive to recount some great race action back in 1966 when Torsten Hallman, "Mister Motocross", claimed his third World Championship title in the 250 cc class on a muddy track in what was then the Soviet Union. Hallman was, and remains, a Swedish motorsports legend and a true Husqvarna hero.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorcycle.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan 31
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC