A Dip Into The Husqvarna Archives With 1966 World Champ, Torsten Hallman

The Good Old Times Blog takes another look into the Husqvarna Motorcycles archive to recount some great race action back in 1966 when Torsten Hallman, "Mister Motocross", claimed his third World Championship title in the 250 cc class on a muddy track in what was then the Soviet Union. Hallman was, and remains, a Swedish motorsports legend and a true Husqvarna hero.

Chicago, IL

