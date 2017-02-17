A Closer Look at the Killing Fields o...

A Closer Look at the Killing Fields of Sweden

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Mother Jones

Give the public a break - The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT! I suppose that "beautifully" is subjective, so I won't comment on that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mother Jones.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,985 • Total comments across all topics: 279,038,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC