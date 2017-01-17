XPN MusicNotes: Listen to Spoon's new...

XPN MusicNotes: Listen to Spoon's new song, check out Radiohead's...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Spoon has finally confirmed - after much teasing and several false announcements - that their next album will be called Hot Thoughts and will be out March 17. The album will feature 10 songs, including the ones Spoon debuted during a recent show at Antone's in Austin. The title track out today; you can listen to it below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 9 Cojo 114
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,470 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC