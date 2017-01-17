Wolf filmed prowling near Swedish nur...

Wolf filmed prowling near Swedish nursery school

A Swedish family from a residential area outside Linkoping got a shock on Wednesday when they sat down to breakfast only to see a large wolf lurking in their garden. Tomas Nilsson began filming the animal, which soon ran around the house onto the lawn separating it from the nearby nursery school.

