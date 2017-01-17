Why Stockholmers will join over a mil...

Why Stockholmers will join over a million in the Women's March

On January 21st, thousands are expected to walk in Washington DC's Women's March in favour of equality, women's and human rights. On the same day, hundreds of other cities including Swedish capital Stockholm will hold "sister marches" in solidarity, with the number of people registered to participate across the global network now over the 1.3 million mark.

