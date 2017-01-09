Volvo's plan for self-driving cars focuses on ... the driver?
Starting this year, Volvo will take its autonomous driving program on the road - but the Swedish automaker's approach to developing its tech is a bit more intimate than most of its competitors. Rather than rolling a fleet of self-driving cars out onto the streets of a city with contracted employees running the tests like Chevy or Ford , Volvo is leading off by handing the keys of an autonomous XC90 over to the Hains, a family in Gothenburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|17 hr
|Cojo
|114
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
|Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries...
|Sep '16
|Fatbob5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC