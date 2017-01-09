Volvo's plan for self-driving cars fo...

Volvo's plan for self-driving cars focuses on ... the driver?

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Mashable

Starting this year, Volvo will take its autonomous driving program on the road - but the Swedish automaker's approach to developing its tech is a bit more intimate than most of its competitors. Rather than rolling a fleet of self-driving cars out onto the streets of a city with contracted employees running the tests like Chevy or Ford , Volvo is leading off by handing the keys of an autonomous XC90 over to the Hains, a family in Gothenburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) 17 hr Cojo 114
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,999

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC