Volvo's plan for self-driving cars focuses on ... the driver?

Starting this year, Volvo will take its autonomous driving program on the road - but the Swedish automaker's approach to developing its tech is a bit more intimate than most of its competitors. Rather than rolling a fleet of self-driving cars out onto the streets of a city with contracted employees running the tests like Chevy or Ford , Volvo is leading off by handing the keys of an autonomous XC90 over to the Hains, a family in Gothenburg.

