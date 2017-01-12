Volvo's autonomous Drive Me research ...

Volvo's autonomous Drive Me research project gets underway

Volvo is among the leaders of the pack of automakers when it comes to autonomous driving. The various advanced driver assists in its current XC90 and S90 are some of the best we've tested, and the carmaker recently linked up with Uber to develop redundant systems in self-driving cars.

Chicago, IL

