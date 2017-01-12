Volvo is letting a family of four tes...

Volvo is letting a family of four test a self-driving car

Volvo recently announced that it will let a family of four test its self-driving car in Gothenburg, Sweden, Engadget reports. Thus far, tests of self-driving cars on public roads have been conducted under the supervision of engineers or company employees, sometimes with passengers riding along in the back seat.

