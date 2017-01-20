Volvo Cars and Autoliv announce the l...

Volvo Cars and Autoliv announce the launch of Zenuity JV for AD and ADAS; first ADAS products in ...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Green Car Congress

Volvo Cars, and Autoliv signed a final agreement to establish a new joint venture called Zenuity to develop software for autonomous driving and driver assistance systems , based on the letter of intent announced during fall 2016. Both Volvo Cars and Autoliv will license and transfer the intellectual property for their ADAS systems to the joint venture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Car Congress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Oct '16 Bernard 113
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,578,470

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC