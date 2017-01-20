Volvo Cars and Autoliv announce the launch of Zenuity JV for AD and ADAS; first ADAS products in ...
Volvo Cars, and Autoliv signed a final agreement to establish a new joint venture called Zenuity to develop software for autonomous driving and driver assistance systems , based on the letter of intent announced during fall 2016. Both Volvo Cars and Autoliv will license and transfer the intellectual property for their ADAS systems to the joint venture.
