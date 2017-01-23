Video: Thousands participate in Stock...

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

On Saturday, January 21st, over a million people around the world took part in The Women's March on Washington in favour of equality and women's rights, a day after Donald Trump's inauguration as US President. In Stockholm, Sweden, thousands also marched in solidarity in a "sister march".

