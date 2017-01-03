VIDEO: Six hour work days? Yes please

VIDEO: Six hour work days? Yes please

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sutton Guardian

Rain, darkness and general gloom appear to be to blame with employees in the study, from British Summer Fruits, consistently reporting lower outputs in the winter compared to the summer. More than two thirds of participants believe they are less productive in winter and 69 per cent have less energy and are less creative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutton Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Mon Cojo 114
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,641 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,487

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC