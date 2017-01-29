United announces addition of Swedish ...

United announces addition of Swedish goalie John Alvbage

Yesterday

Alvbage, 34, will be with the Loons through July 15, with an option to extend the loan after that mid-season date, the club said. Alvbage won the goalkeeper of the year award with Goteborg in Sweden's top league in 2015.

Chicago, IL

