Unique project focuses on educational and other opportunities for young people with disabilities
Participation for All School and post-school pathways of Young People with Functional Disabilities - is a unique collaboration between leading Swedish researchers. The project is led by Professor Sangeeta Bagga-Gupta at Jonkoping University and the research team includes Associate professor Johan Malmqvist from Jonkoping University, Professor Eva Hjorne and senior lecturer Shruti Taneja Johnson, University of Gothenburg, senior lecturer Ingela Holmstrom, Stockholm University, senior lecturer Giulia Messina Dahlberg, University of Skovde and representatives from the Foundation Mo Gard.
