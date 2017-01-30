U.S. will change course on climate po...

U.S. will change course on climate policy, Trump official says

The United States will switch course on climate change and will pull the country out of a global pact to cut emissions, said Myron Ebell, who headed U.S. President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency transition team until his inauguration. "could do it by executive order tomorrow or he could do it as part of a larger package," Ebell told a conference in London on Monday.

Chicago, IL

