U.S. will change course on climate policy, Trump official says
Jan 30 The United States will switch course on climate change and will pull the country out of a global pact to cut emissions, said Myron Ebell, who headed U.S. President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency transition team until his inauguration. " could do it by executive order tomorrow or he could do it as part of a larger package," Ebell told a conference in London on Monday.
Read more at Reuters.
