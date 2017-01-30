Trying out ice yoga in Swedish Lapland

Trying out ice yoga in Swedish Lapland

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Independent

Forget hot yoga, now you can do ice yoga in the Arctic. Here's what it's like to strike a pose in -17C... As an adamant enemy of hot yoga, with its yuppie cult following and seriously unpleasant stickiness, I had high hopes for ice yoga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) 19 min I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,430,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC