Tourists stranded in Swedish Arctic as trains axed again

As many as 70 tourists have been stranded in Arctic Lapland in temperatures below -30C, after Sweden's national train company SJ cancelled a string of trains due to excess cold. Mick Collins, a businessman from Cheshire, England, who had been staying in the Ice Hotel in JukkasjA rvi, said the situation on Thursday night in the city of Kiruna had been chaotic.

