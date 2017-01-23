The Icehotel is a highlight of winter...

The Icehotel is a highlight of winter in the Swedish Arctic

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

There is a good reason why the Icehotel arouses such curiosity. Tell someone that you're going to the very top of Sweden to spend a night at an inn made entirely from frozen water and packed snow and he will invariably say, "Wow, that's so cool."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Sun Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,133 • Total comments across all topics: 278,198,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC