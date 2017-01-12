The Coughing Billboard That Targets S...

The Coughing Billboard That Targets Smokers

Need help with those New Year's Resolutions? According to statistics, a little more than half of Americans make New Year's resolutions, but only 8% of those who do succeed in meeting their goals. However, a billboard in Stockholm, Sweden is determined to help you beat the odds - at least when it comes to quitting smoking.

Chicago, IL

