Telia Sweden to continue super-fast fibre broadband expansion

20 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Telia Sweden has announced the resumption of its super-fast fibre broadband expansion project. The campaign will target around 1,200 new single-dwelling households across the country in various regions including Harnosand, Sigtuna and Orebro.

Chicago, IL

