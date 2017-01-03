Tanya Bonakdar Gallery opens solo exhibition with Swedish painter Rita Lundqvist

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery presents a third solo exhibition with Swedish painter Rita Lundqvist, on view from January 5 through February 4, 2017. Epitomizing Lundqvist's mastery of enigmatic minimalist compositions fine-tuned through the past decades, these exquisite new paintings unfold as a series of discrete yet interconnected moments, at once absorbing the viewer into arresting psychological as well as narrative mysteries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.