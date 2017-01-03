Tanya Bonakdar Gallery opens solo exhibition with Swedish painter Rita Lundqvist
Tanya Bonakdar Gallery presents a third solo exhibition with Swedish painter Rita Lundqvist, on view from January 5 through February 4, 2017. Epitomizing Lundqvist's mastery of enigmatic minimalist compositions fine-tuned through the past decades, these exquisite new paintings unfold as a series of discrete yet interconnected moments, at once absorbing the viewer into arresting psychological as well as narrative mysteries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Cojo
|114
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
|Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries...
|Sep '16
|Fatbob5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC