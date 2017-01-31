Swedish Town Karlshamn Says 'Yes' to Gazprom Port Deal
Officials in Karlshamn in southern Sweden will allow Russia's Gazprom to use the city's port for the construction of its Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after the government dropped its objections, the municipality said on Tuesday. The government had earlier expressed concerns about Gazprom's plans to use the port, but said on Monday the project did not threaten defense interests.
