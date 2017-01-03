Swedish Soldiers of Odin group involv...

Swedish Soldiers of Odin group involved in 'extremist' clashes

Brawling between Soldiers of Odin and a left-wing group in the town of Jonkoping on Saturday night resulted in a string of arrests. The incident took place after right-wing extremist group Soldiers of Odin informed police Saturday evening that they would be patrolling through the town, reports news agency TT.

