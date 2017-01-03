Swedish royal palace is haunted, Quee...

Swedish royal palace is haunted, Queen Silvia says

Yesterday Read more: The Local

Few buildings are better suited to a ghost story than castles and palaces, and it seems the queen of Sweden has experienced that first hand, as she admitted in a new documentary that she believes Stockholm's centuries old Drottningholm Palace is haunted. First built in the 1600s, the palace on Lovon island in the Swedish capital is on Unesco's World Heritage list, and the King and Queen of Sweden still live there.

Chicago, IL

