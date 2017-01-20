Swedish Prog Ensemble Carptree New Al...

Swedish Prog Ensemble Carptree New Album 'Emerger' Out 4/7

Swedish prog ensemble Carptree will be releasing their new video titled "Fleeting Deep" in February. The track comes from their highly anticipated forthcoming album "Emerger" to be released on April 7th! Carptree is a Swedish progressive symphonic rock duo made featuring Carl Westholm and Nicklas Flinck .

