Swedish PM: Penalty for carrying hand grenades to quadruple

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has promised to quadruple the minimum penalty for carrying a hand grenade in the country, during his speech at the first party leaders debate of 2017. Sweden saw a number of high profile cases of hand grenade blasts in 2016, including the tragic story of an eight-year-old boy from Birmingham, who was killed when a grenade was thrown into a Gothenburg apartment in August.

