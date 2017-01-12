Swedish party expels politicians for 'Camp Auschwitz' flag

Two Swedish politicians have been asked to leave the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats party after one loaded up a picture on Facebook of a man holding a flag saying "Camp Auschwitz". The anti-racist site Inte Racist, Men... on Friday reported the post by Monica Evertson, who along with her husband Peter, represents the populist party in Savsjo, a small town in Smaland.

