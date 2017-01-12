Swedish midwives launch course on giving birth in cars
Two Swedish midwives have launched a course teaching expectant parents how to act if they have to go through the process of giving birth in a car, as the impending closure of a maternity ward means the journey to the nearest maternity unit will soon become far greater. The closure of the maternity ward in Solleftea, northern Sweden, at the end of January means that expectant mothers in the area will soon have to travel to Ornskoldsvik or Sundsvall, both of which are around a hundred kilometres away.
