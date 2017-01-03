Swedish man disappears after 'running...

Swedish man disappears after 'running on ice'

Yesterday

Erik Hiding, duty officer with Orebro county police told news agency TT that divers and sonar would be used in an effort to locate the man. Temperatures of several degrees below freezing mean that, despite initially being optimistic, police now believe the man is unlikely to be found alive.

Chicago, IL

