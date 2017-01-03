Swedish hunters shoot most quota wolves in one week

Five wolves were shot by Swedish hunters on Saturday morning, meaning they have killed 22 out of the 24 wolves for which licences have been granted after just one week. Environmental campaigners sharply criticised the decision by the Supreme Administrative Court of Sweden's decision to issue licenses to hunt 24 wolves on December 30, accusing it of ignoring an 18 percent drop in the country's wolf population to an estimated 340 animals.

