'Swedish Fritzl' victim describes being drugged, abducted and locked in a dungeon

Victim of 'Swedish Fritzl' goes on television to describe being drugged, abducted and locked in a soundproof dungeon for six days A woman drugged, kidnapped and locked in a dungeon for a week at a farm house by a man dubbed 'Sweden's Fritzl' is to appear on television to describe her ordeal. The victim, who calls herself Isabel Eriksson to protect her true identity, was drugged by Martin Trenneborg who then took her to his homemade bunker in Kristianstad, southern Sweden.

