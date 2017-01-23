Swedish church vandalized with swasti...

Swedish church vandalized with swastikas and Nazi symbols

Police are investigating an attack by vandals on a church in Sweden which saw Nazi symbols painted on the facade and gravestones overturned. The incident occurred last weekend at a church in Eskilstuna, west of Stockholm.

