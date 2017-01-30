Swedes set to occupy closing maternit...

Swedes set to occupy closing maternity ward which inspired 'car birth' course

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Local

Citizens of a northern Swedish town which is about to lose its only maternity ward plan to occupy the building in protest against its impending closure. When the ward in Solleftea, northern Sweden closes for good on Wednesday, expectant mothers in the sparsely populated area will have to travel over a hundred kilometres away to Ornskoldsvik or Sundsvall to give birth instead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,861 • Total comments across all topics: 278,417,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC