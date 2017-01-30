Swedes set to occupy closing maternity ward which inspired 'car birth' course
Citizens of a northern Swedish town which is about to lose its only maternity ward plan to occupy the building in protest against its impending closure. When the ward in Solleftea, northern Sweden closes for good on Wednesday, expectant mothers in the sparsely populated area will have to travel over a hundred kilometres away to Ornskoldsvik or Sundsvall to give birth instead.
