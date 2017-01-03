Swedes get stuck for hours on a freez...

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in minus 40, shrug it off

It takes a tough kind of person to stomach Sweden's cold north, and that was proven on Wednesday night, when a train broke down close to the Arctic Circle and lost its heating as temperatures dropped to almost minus 40. The train, which left Kiruna at 2pm was supposed to reach Lulea further south at 6.20pm. By 6.30pm it had only completed two thirds of its journey however, before coming to a halt near the village of Nattavaara, around 170 km away from its final destination.

