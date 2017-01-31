Swedes accept renting pipe storage space to Gazprom project
A southeastern Swedish city council has approved a deal with a Dutch subcontractor for Russia's Gazprom to store pipes in its harbor. Sweden's government earlier said the deal could harm the country's defense and political interests.
