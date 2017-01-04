Sweden's six-hour workday experiment is over - but could it succeed in America?
The Swedish city of Gothenburg has abandoned its six-hour work day, citing high costs for taxpayers, but some workplace experts say it should not be prohibited for American workers. The deputy mayor of Gothenburg in Sweden was testing a 30-hour week for staff at a nursing home with 68 employees.
