Sweden to kick off 2017 with snow and freezing temperatures

The Swedish weather gods appear to be having a confusing few days as the first week of 2017 is set to deliver temperatures as low as minus 30, right after the country's capital experienced its warmest New Year's Eve in 157 years. Forecasters in Sweden are certainly being kept on their toes at the moment.

Chicago, IL

