Sweden to kick off 2017 with snow and freezing temperatures
The Swedish weather gods appear to be having a confusing few days as the first week of 2017 is set to deliver temperatures as low as minus 30, right after the country's capital experienced its warmest New Year's Eve in 157 years. Forecasters in Sweden are certainly being kept on their toes at the moment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec 14
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Oct '16
|Bernard
|113
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
|Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries...
|Sep '16
|Fatbob5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC