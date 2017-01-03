Sweden tested out a 6-hour workday - ...

Sweden tested out a 6-hour workday - and it mostly worked

Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Sweden is known for its commitment to keeping citizens happy, but a recent experiment shows boosting happiness can come at a high cost. As part of a government study, a select group of retirement-home workers in Gothenburg, Sweden have been working just 30 hours each week for the past two years.

