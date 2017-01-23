Sweden: Gang rape streamed live on Facebook, three suspects arrested
Three young men suspected of gang raping a woman in Sweden and livestreaming the attack on Facebook have been detained, police said, urging social media users today to turn over the footage. The suspects, aged 18, 20 and 24, were arrested early Sunday in an apartment in Uppsala, 70 kilometres north of Stockholm, in the presence of victim after members of a Facebook group saw the attack streamed live and alerted police.
