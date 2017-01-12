Swedavia registers its first aviation biofuel flight at Stockholm Arlanda

The aim of Swedavia's investment in aviation biofuel is to promote the domestic production of biofuel and help achieve the ambition of making Swedish domestic air travel completely fossil-free by 2030 in order to reduce the environmental impact of air travel. Copyright: Victoria StrA m Swedavia has purchased 450 tonnes of biofuel via the economic association Fly Green Fund at a cost of a 791,000.

