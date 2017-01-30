Study shows how global climate change...

Study shows how global climate changes can affect exposure of methylmercury to ecosystems, humans

Global warming is expected to increase runoff and input of organic matter to aquatic ecosystems in large regions of the Northern hemisphere including the Baltic Sea. Research performed at Umea University and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences is now indicating a sevenfold increase in poisonous methylmercury in zooplankton as a consequence.

Chicago, IL

