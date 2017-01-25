Stockholm city to offer sustainable d...

Stockholm city to offer sustainable data centre services with new hub

An alliance including City of Stockholm, Fortum Varme, Ellevio, Stokab and Invest Stockholm have announced the launch of Stockholm Data Parks. The joint partnership looks to develop a way for large data centres to maximise cost efficiency and sustainability with the use of low cost renewable electricity and heat recovery, all of which will then be used to heat Stockholm.

