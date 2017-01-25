Stockholm city to offer sustainable data centre services with new hub
An alliance including City of Stockholm, Fortum Varme, Ellevio, Stokab and Invest Stockholm have announced the launch of Stockholm Data Parks. The joint partnership looks to develop a way for large data centres to maximise cost efficiency and sustainability with the use of low cost renewable electricity and heat recovery, all of which will then be used to heat Stockholm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aurora Era-Banner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
|Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries...
|Sep '16
|Fatbob5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC