Snow and gales wreak havoc in Sweden

Snow and gales wreak havoc in Sweden

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Local

A combination of strong winds and snow battered parts of Sweden on Wednesday, blowing buses off roads, bringing down trees and leading to train cancellations. National forecaster SMHI has issued class-two weather warnings in both the north and south of the country, highlighting "very challenging" conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 9 Cojo 114
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,814 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC