Six-Hour Workday Experiment Is An ENO...

Six-Hour Workday Experiment Is An ENORMOUS And EXPENSIVE Flop

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

The Scandinavian country of 9.5 million has been hosting trial-runs in local municipalities to study the feasibility of a shortened work week. A two-year experiment in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, the home of Volvo, revealed that the costs of a shortened work week outweigh the benefits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec 14 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Oct '16 Bernard 113
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,622,355

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC