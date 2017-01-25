Shocking! Three men gang-raped a woman and live-streamed it on Facebook; what does it say about us

Stooping to a new low, several men allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman in Uppsala, Sweden, and live-streamed the incident on Facebook . The video was put out in a closed group for 60,000 people to watch on January 21. According to Expressen, a Swedish news website, three men aged 18, 20 and 24 have been arrested so far.

