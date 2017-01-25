Shocking! Three men gang-raped a woman and live-streamed it on Facebook; what does it say about us
Stooping to a new low, several men allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman in Uppsala, Sweden, and live-streamed the incident on Facebook . The video was put out in a closed group for 60,000 people to watch on January 21. According to Expressen, a Swedish news website, three men aged 18, 20 and 24 have been arrested so far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
|Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries...
|Sep '16
|Fatbob5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC