Saab Owner NEVS to Start Producing Vehicles in China
National Electric Vehicle Sweden, which owns the main assets to Saab , has been given the green light to start producing electric vehicles at a plant in China. Now that it has the approval of the Chinese government, the company hopes to eventually produce 200,000 electric cars annually at its Tianjin plant, which is currently under construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
|Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature
|Oct '16
|bravo
|1
|Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries...
|Sep '16
|Fatbob5
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC