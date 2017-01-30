Saab Owner NEVS to Start Producing Ve...

Saab Owner NEVS to Start Producing Vehicles in China

Read more: Motor Trend

National Electric Vehicle Sweden, which owns the main assets to Saab , has been given the green light to start producing electric vehicles at a plant in China. Now that it has the approval of the Chinese government, the company hopes to eventually produce 200,000 electric cars annually at its Tianjin plant, which is currently under construction.

Chicago, IL

