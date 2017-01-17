Road to the IGF: Raw Fury's GoNNER

Road to the IGF: Raw Fury's GoNNER

GoNNER may be a challenging sidescrolling roguelike shooter, but it's hard not to smile at the whistles, pop, clicks, and other silly noises it makes as the player moves along. Even when getting torn apart by the wobbly, chubby monsters that lurk in its procedurally-generated stages, it's impossible not to crack up at the bubbly, cheerful noises the creatures make.

Chicago, IL

