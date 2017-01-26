Researchers explore how eye muscles r...

Researchers explore how eye muscles retain mobility in ALS patients

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, commonly known as ALS, is an incurable neurodegenerative disease that affects all voluntary muscles in the body leading to paralysis and breathing difficulties. Eye muscles, in contrast to other muscles, generally retain their mobility even in the final stages of the disease.

Chicago, IL

