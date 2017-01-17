Preterm birth linked to health problems in adolescence
Adolescents who were born extremely premature are much more likely to have chronic health problems than their peers who were delivered at full term, a Swedish study suggests. Pregnancy normally lasts about 40 weeks, and babies born after 37 weeks are considered full term.
