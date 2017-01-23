Preliminary hearing set for Uppsala '...

Preliminary hearing set for Uppsala 'Facebook rape video' trio

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Local

Uppsala District Court has set a time for a remand hearing in the case of three men connected with a suspected rape in Sweden which was reportedly live streamed on Facebook. In Sweden, a person suspected of a serious crime can be detained before trial with the approval of a court if there is a risk that they will flee prosecution, obstruct the investigation or continue to commit crimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
News Twenty shots from a car leave multiple injuries... Sep '16 Fatbob5 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,509 • Total comments across all topics: 278,244,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC