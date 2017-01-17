Power to the People with Johan Norberg

Power to the People with Johan Norberg

49 min ago Read more: KISU-TV Pocatello

As developing countries escape poverty and march toward prosperity and better lives, more people than ever are using energy--to power their homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses, and connect to the global economy. But how will we provide more energy while still protecting our environment? Hosted by Swedish economist and author Johan Norberg, Power to the People explores how innovation and new technologies are providing answers to our world's growing energy needs.

Chicago, IL

